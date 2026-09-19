Ty France's 3-run homer helps Padres to 8-2 win over Marlins and into tie for top NL wild-card spot

Ty France hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run rally in the fifth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 8-2 on Friday night to pull into a tie with Philadelphia and Chicago for the top National League wild card.

The Cubs and Phillies both lost just around first pitch in San Diego. Then the Padres erased a 1-0 deficit to win for the 11th time in 12 games.

Chicago, Philadelphia and San Diego are even at 85-69 for the three NL wild cards — five games ahead of Arizona with eight to play. But the Padres would lose tiebreakers against the Cubs and Phillies for the No. 1 spot and the right to host an opening round. The Cubs beat the Padres 2-1 in the wild-card round in Chicago last season.

Miami (76-78) was eliminated from the postseason race.

France, who signed a minor league deal during spring training, hit the first pitch he saw from reliever Tyler Zuber off the balcony on the third level of the Western Metal Supply Co. brick warehouse in the left-field corner with two outs in the fifth to bring in Fernando Tatis Jr. and Dustin Harris to make it 6-1.

France paused for a moment to watch his career-high 21st homer sail away and then tossed his bat and began his trot. France played at San Diego State for Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn and is in his second stint with the Padres.

Tatis hit an RBI single with the bases loaded and one out, and Harris followed with a two-run single.

Agustín Ramírez, Miami's No. 9 batter, lined a homer off Nick Pivetta into the seats in left field with one out in the third, his fifth.

That was the only big mistake by Pivetta (3-2), who allowed one run and four hits in five innings while striking out four and walking one.

San Diego's Jackson Merrill homered in the eighth, his 26th.

Cade Gibson (5-2) took the loss in relief.

Up next

Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (7-11, 3.99 ERA) and Padres RHP Casey Mize (6-9, 3.69) are scheduled to start Saturday night.