Guardians beat Marlins 3-2 behind Parker Messick's 6 strong innings

Parker Messick gave up one hit and one run in six strong innings, Chase DeLauter hit a home run, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Friday night.

Messick (8-5) had a no-hitter going through five innings before Heriberto Hernández hit a solo home run in the sixth to break it up. Messick walked four and struck out one.

Cade Smith earned his MLB-leading 28th save of the season with a hitless ninth.

DeLauter got the Guardians on the board in the fourth inning with his 10th homer of the season, a 430-foot shot to right-center field, for a 2-0 lead.

Bazzana tacked on a run with a sacrifice fly that plated Austin Hedges in the fifth to give the Guardians a 3-0 lead.

Sandy Alcantara (10-5) took his first loss since May 26 after pitching seven innings and allowing three runs. He struck out eight while giving up five hits in his 14th quality start of the season.

Leo Jiménez capped the scoring in the seventh with a solo home run to pull the Marlins within 3-2. Hernández now has 13 homers this season — tied for the team lead with Liam Hicks.

Up next

Guardians' RHP Tanner Bibee (2-9, 4.06 ERA) faces Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (5-6, 3.84 in game two of the series on Saturday.