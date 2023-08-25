Mark Wahlberg, in town to promote new tequila line, delights, surprises fans at South Florida Publix

COOPER CITY — A packed Publix in Cooper City not for groceries but to see mega-superstar Mark Wahlberg.

"This is a dream come true for me like you have no idea I thought this day would never come. He is Mark Wahlberg, so I am super excited it's happening," said fan Suahil Toledo.

Hundreds of excited fans lined up outside the store for hours to get up close and personal with Marky Mark himself.

"Let's face it: We've been obsessing over him for so many years," Toledo said. "His whole life and career has been amazing. He's a mogul he does so much for the community for the veterans. He's just amazing we're here for him."

The star was in town to tout his new tequila line. CBS News Miami

And he is there for them.

The former rapper-turned-actor now joins the ranks of other celebrities in the tequila business. And, he was there to share his own tequila — Flecha Azul — with his fans.

"I'm a huge fan! I have not tried the [Flecha Azul] tequila, but I am going to try it for sure."

Inside the Publix liquor store, Wahlberg signed bottles, took pictures and send some good vibrations to all those who came out to see him.

"I am so excited that this was the best moment," said Toledo as she walked out of the store.

And tonight until 7 p.m., he'll be a guest bartender at Rocco's Tacos in Delray Beach. All the proceeds will benefit all those affected by the Maui wildfires.