6 men accused in bizarre Hollywood kidnapping plot, using blowtorch to "torture" victim, court records say

Six men are in custody, accused in a bizarre kidnapping that began on Hollywood Beach in late May.

The incident began on Hollywood's boardwalk when two men met Saul Fajardo,19, who spoke about a car show on U.S. 27. According to investigators, the two victims went with Fajardo to the fourth floor of the Margaritaville parking garage to smoke marijuana.

While there, another car pulled up, and four men jumped out. All were armed with semi-automatic firearms and wearing ski masks and latex gloves.

The victims were driven away in two separate cars. Investigators say one suspect, identified as Justin Phihoang Le, 20, threatened one victim while demanding money. Le allegedly told the victim: "If you try to get out, I am going to end your life. I am going to kill you and your family."

The victim recounted seeing pliers in the car, and Le telling him, "If I don't get my money, every 10 minutes I'm going to take one of your fingernails off".

After reaching a spot on U.S. 27, both victims were ordered to their knees. Le allegedly used a blowtorch to burn the victim's racing flag tattoo and said, "I'm going to torture you". The victim managed to escape by faking a seizure.

The other victim was wearing an ankle monitor, which investigators say caused the suspects to panic and let him go.

Le's attorney told CBS Miami he would have preferred the state to prosecute over federal authorities due to the age of the suspects, ranging from 18 to 21 years old, and their eligibility for youthful offender status.