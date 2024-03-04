Early voting begins Monday in Florida

MIAMI — Florida Republicans will start casting their vote for the GOP presidential nomination.

Early dating starts in just hours in Miami-Dade County. During the early voting period,

there are 23 sites throughout The county that people can cast their vote.

Miami-Dade County will post the wait times for voting centers on their website.

Early voting ends on Sunday, March 17.

If you want to vote by mail, you must submit your request for a vote by mail application by March 7th.

On Election Day, March 19, registered voters can only go to their assigned precinct.

Unless there is a local election happening at the same time, like there is in Surfside in north Miami,

this vote Is for registered Republicans. Democrats have chosen President Biden to be their

party's nominee.