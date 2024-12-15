Man wanted for sex abuse of a child on the run in Florida

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is putting all of Florida on high alert for Jesus Tamanis Peralta, 37, who has been on the run since December.

Police say the man has been moving from city to city, trying to stay ahead of police after being accused of sexually battering a young girl.

Police say Peralta started abusing the girl when she was around 8 years old. She is a teenager now.

A family member confronted him about disturbing recordings of the abuse on or around December 3.

Peralta has been on the run ever since.

Please contact the police if you see him or know of his whereabouts.