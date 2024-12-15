Watch CBS News
Man wanted for sex abuse of a child on the run in Florida
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is putting all of Florida on high alert for Jesus Tamanis Peralta, 37, who has been on the run since December.

Police say the man has been moving from city to city, trying to stay ahead of police after being accused of sexually battering a young girl. 

Police say Peralta started abusing the girl when she was around 8 years old. She is a teenager now. 

A family member confronted him about disturbing recordings of the abuse on or around December 3. 

Peralta has been on the run ever since. 

Please contact the police if you see him or know of his whereabouts.

Nadirah Sabir

Nadirah Sabir is a digital media producer for CBS Miami and has been with the team since 2022. Previously, Nadirah served as a World Affairs Fellow for the International Center of Journalists and an Editorial Trainer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

