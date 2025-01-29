Man shot in suspected road rage in NW Miami-Dade, sheriff's detective says

Man shot in suspected case of road rage in NW Miami-Dade, sheriff's office says

MIAMI - A man was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center after he was shot early Wednesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

A Miami-Dade Sheriff's detective said they are investigating the shooting on NW 27 Avenue near NW 101 Street just before 8:30 a.m. as a possible road rage case.

Justin Ceus said he heard two people arguing and then gunshots.

"More than likely it was two cars that got into an altercation. You know, one said this, one said that and then a few shots went off," he said. "The four shots were really loud, really loud."

The injured man then went to a nearby gas station to get help. Gina Hernandez said she saw him.

"When I got closer to it to see what was going on, I saw the guy bleeding. He was bleeding everywhere. So he was already on the phone with 911. You're always going to have bad stuff going on in the suburbs. Everywhere it's bad. What really concerns me is my son, my son is 15 years old. He could have been walking to the gas station to buy candy and that bullet could have hit him. That concerns me. God forbid that doesn't ever happen," she said.

The sheriff's office said the injured man is listed as stable at the hospital. They did not say if anyone had been taken into custody.