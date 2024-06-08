Man shot in back in Florida City, shooter detained: police

MIAMI — A man was hospitalized early Saturday morning after he was shot in the back in Florida City.

Around 2:12 a.m., Florida City Police were called out to a shooting in the area of 988 SW 5th Ave. When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the back, FCPD told CBS News Miami.

He was immediately provided lifesaving efforts by police until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and airlifted the man to Jackson South Trauma, where he is expected to survive.

FCPD was able to find and detain the shooter, and detectives are actively investigating the incident. Police also told CBS News Miami that there are no suspects at large and no threats to the community at this time.