Man hospitalized in critical condition after found inside submerged vehicle in Broward canal

OAKLAND PARK — A man was hospitalized in critical condition and two police officers were injured after a vehicle was found in a Broward County canal on Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:13 p.m., personnel from Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue, along with Oakland Park Fire Rescue, responded to the 5100 block of Northwest 33rd Avenue in reports of a vehicle in a canal with the driver still inside.

While responding to the scene, the caller told officials that the vehicle and driver had both been fully submerged, according to FLPD. Upon arrival, personnel from all three agencies entered the water and were able to rescue the man out of the vehicle and onto land, where they performed CPR. FLFR then transported him to Florida Medical Center in critical condition.

According to FLPD, two officers suffered minor injuries during the incident.

No further information has been released at this time and the incident is under investigation.