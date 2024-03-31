Man found unconscious alongside dead wife and child in Plantation now charged with murder

PLANTATION — The man who was hospitalized from an apparent drug overdose after the sudden deaths of his wife and toddler in Broward County has been arrested and charged for their murder.

Jean Carlos Aponte, 40, is now behind bars after police found his 38-year-old wife Sara Ashley Gama and 2-year-old son Ethan Aponte dead inside of their Plantation home on Tuesday. He is currently facing two counts of both first-degree murder and premeditated murder.

Around noon that day, police went to the home for a welfare check and found the mother and child inside. Investigators told CBS News Miami that Aponte was also inside but unconscious due to a possible drug overdose. He was then taken to an area hospital in critical condition.