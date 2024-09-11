Man found shot dead in Northwest Miami-Dade, police investigate

MIAMI — A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead in Northwest Miami-Dade early Wednesday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting at NW 46th St. 22nd Ave., where they found the man "suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest," Miami-Dade Police told CBS News Miami. The man died at the scene.

Miami-Dade Police's Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances leading up to his death.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.