Local News

Man found shot dead in Northwest Miami-Dade, police investigate

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead in Northwest Miami-Dade early Wednesday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting at NW 46th St. 22nd Ave., where they found the man "suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest," Miami-Dade Police told CBS News Miami. The man died at the scene.

Miami-Dade Police's Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances leading up to his death.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

