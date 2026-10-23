Man found dead near park in northwest Miami-Dade, homicide detectives investigating

Miami-Dade sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead near a park in northwest Miami-Dade on Friday morning, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and Northwest 68th Street shortly before 9 a.m. following a report of a sick or injured person.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate the death, which authorities have classified as an unclassified death investigation.

Miami-Dade sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead Friday morning near Northwest 24th Avenue and 68th Street. CBS News Miami

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office will determine the man's cause and manner of death.

Authorities have not released the man's identity or provided additional details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The investigation remains ongoing.