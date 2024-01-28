Man dies at hospital after getting shot in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL — A man is dead after getting shot in Broward County early Sunday morning.

Around 2:09 a.m., Lauderhill Police responded to the area of 5416 NW 15th Ct. in reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. Lauderhill Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Ft. Lauderdale, where he later died.

This fatal shooting occurred just one day after a 22-year-old woman was shot dead in the City of Lauderhill.

CID and CSI units came to the scene to investigate the shooting further. At this time, no suspects have been identified and there is currently no motive.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, they are asked to call Lauderhill Police at (954) 497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 (TIPS).