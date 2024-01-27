Woman found dead after apparent shooting in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL — A woman is dead after an apparent shooting in Broward County early Saturday morning.

Around 5:50 a.m., Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue responded to the area of 2017 NW 46th Ave. in reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a woman inside a unit suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead by Fire Rescue, police stated.

CID and CSI later responded to the scene for further investigation. The motive is currently unknown and there are no suspects at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, they are asked to call Lauderhill Police at (954) 497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 (TIPS).