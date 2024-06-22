Investigation continues after Miami-Dade Fire Rescue training blaze sends 1 to hospital

MIAMI — CBS News Miami is working to get answers after a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue training turned into a disastrous blaze in the middle of a busy area Friday morning, sending one person to the hospital.

The fire happened along NW 36th Street and 66th Avenue across from Miami International Airport.

Chopper 4 captured the scene, showing the massive response.

CBS News Miami's Morgan Rynor spoke to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at a campaign event Saturday morning, and she confirmed this was a training exercise gone wrong.

"This was an event that included some of our some trainees, and unfortunately, as you know, there was a disastrous fire," she said, "and we do have one participant who is in the hospital, and we're standing by praying and hoping for the best."

The use of the building for training was authorized, but Rynor asked the mayor if setting a fire was authorized as well.

"At this time, it's under full investigation," Levine Cava said. "I do not have anything further that I can report to you, but I can let you know that we are all deeply, deeply concerned and we are investigating, the state is investigating, our police department is investigating, and our internal affairs department."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said one person, who was not an MDFR employee, was transported to the hospital.

"We are hearing that the fire truck driver, his son, was the one that ran inside that was sent to the hospital. Is that something that you can confirm for us?" Rynor asked the mayor.

"I can't confirm exactly the relationship of any of these folks, but I can assure you that it was smoke inhalation from the fire that led to unfortunately the person having to be taken to the hospital," Levine Cava said.

State Fire Marshall Jimmy Patronis said that his investigators will be investigating as well. Levine Cava said the state is getting involved because of the fact that it was an official training and because of the disaster it turned into.