Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead after partially ejected from truck following I-75 crash near Sheridan Street in Davie

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

FORT LAUDERDALE — A young man is dead after he was partially ejected from his truck following a crash on Interstate 75 near Sheridan Street in Davie early Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol did not provide further details regarding the man's identity other than being a 21-year-old from Tamarac.

Around 3:23 a.m., the man was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling north on the outside lane of northbound I-75 north of State Road 822 (Sheridan) when he somehow lost control of his truck and began to travel northwest as it rotated counterclockwise.

The truck then traveled across all the northbound lanes and entered onto the inside shoulder, where the front of the truck collided with the guardrail face. It then rotated counterclockwise and its right side crashed into the guardrail face.

According to FHP, the man was not wearing his seatbelt and as a result, was partially ejected from the truck and thrown into the guardrail face as the F-150 was redirected in a northeasterly direction after the crash.

The truck's left side then collided with the guardrail end and was redirected in an eastward direction before coming to a stop while occupying the inside and inside center lane of northbound I-75, where the man died.

FHP is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.