Man dead after partially ejected from truck following I-75 crash near Sheridan Street in Davie

FORT LAUDERDALE — A young man is dead after he was partially ejected from his truck following a crash on Interstate 75 near Sheridan Street in Davie early Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol did not provide further details regarding the man's identity other than being a 21-year-old from Tamarac.

Around 3:23 a.m., the man was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling north on the outside lane of northbound I-75 north of State Road 822 (Sheridan) when he somehow lost control of his truck and began to travel northwest as it rotated counterclockwise.

The truck then traveled across all the northbound lanes and entered onto the inside shoulder, where the front of the truck collided with the guardrail face. It then rotated counterclockwise and its right side crashed into the guardrail face.

According to FHP, the man was not wearing his seatbelt and as a result, was partially ejected from the truck and thrown into the guardrail face as the F-150 was redirected in a northeasterly direction after the crash.

The truck's left side then collided with the guardrail end and was redirected in an eastward direction before coming to a stop while occupying the inside and inside center lane of northbound I-75, where the man died.

FHP is currently investigating the cause of the crash.