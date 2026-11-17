A 77-year-old Southwest Miami-Dade woman was scammed out of more than $200,000 by an organized criminal enterprise, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have charged 27-year-old Emanuele Vito De-Caria of Sunny Isles Beach with organized fraud and theft from the elderly in connection with the scheme.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim received a phone call from a man claiming to be from a tech support company, who alleged that more than $100,000 had been inadvertently sent to her bank account and needed to be returned. The victim subsequently transferred $200,000 to unidentified accounts and handed over $30,000 in cash withdrawn from her bank to a courier.

"Anytime someone is targeted in this manner, it is terrible, but when elderly and vulnerable people are treated this way, it is heinous," said Detective Bryan Young of the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Young issued a warning to the public regarding scams involving financial institutions, government entities, and law enforcement agencies.

"If for whatever reason you are doubtful that someone is legitimate, I recommend you contact the institution directly or go to the bank directly," Young said. "If you get a call from a law enforcement agency, contact them to verify their identity."

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office initially launched its investigation after receiving a tip from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office regarding an elderly fraud case. Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are working to determine whether the funds can be recovered.

Speaking to CBS News Miami on the condition of anonymity, the victim expressed shock and grief over the theft.

"What I want to know is who gave him my name. This could happen to anybody," she said, noting that investigators informed her that professionals have also been targeted. "This was a shock for me. I was crying. This is the money I have for emergencies. It is horrible."

The victim recalled confronting the suspect over the telephone after realizing her money had been taken.

"I said to him, 'Are you a religious person? Well, you better pray. I said, 'You better pray that God does not punish you because you are taking advantage of an older lady, OK? You are taking full advantage,'" she said.

When the suspect asked if she was his friend, she recounted her reply: "Hell no, I would never be a friend to you after what you have done to me. I said Give me my money back."