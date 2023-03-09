Watch CBS News
Man charged in deadly Wynwood shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - An arrest has been made in a deadly Wynwood shooting late last year.

On October 11th, just after 11 p.m., Miami police officers were sent to the 300 block of NW 34th Street after the department received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire.

When officers arrived they found a man in his 20s lying in the street with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

According to police, they were able to determine that 25-year-old Jose Alvarado was at the scene of the shooting.

Surveillance video from the area showed Alvarado walking toward the man, having a brief encounter with him, and then shooting him multiple times before running off, according to police.

Alvarado was located and taken into custody on March 8th.

During questioning, he reportedly admitted to being in the area and meeting up with the man who he claimed to be an acquaintance. As to what happened, police said he made several conflicting statements.

He was then taken into custody.

Alvarado has been charged with second degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. 

