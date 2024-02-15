Man charged in deadly apartment fire in Tamarac

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a deadly fire last December that claimed a woman's life.

On December 26th, Tamarac Fire Rescue got a call at about 3:30 a.m. saying a condo unit was on fire in the 7900 block of Colony Circle South.

When Tamarac and Broward Sheriff firefighters arrived, they evacuated and fought the fire. A woman, 29-year-old Keera Brabham, was found inside apartment 203 and taken to an area hospital where she died.

At the time, her sister Stephanie Gladman said she, Keera, and a few friends had been out at a club hours before.

"While we were in the club she tapped me on my shoulder to let me know that this guy was texting her weird things. She said he's being a stalker," said Stephanie.

After speaking to witnesses and family members, sheriff's investigators determined that 31-year-old Laren Lenworth Emile was responsible for the homicide and fire. They got an arrest warrant and took him into custody on February 15th.

Emile faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of arson.