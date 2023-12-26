Woman dead after Tamarac apartment fire

FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman died after a fire erupted in a Tamarac apartment.

Early Tuesday morning, Tamarac Fire Rescue was called to the woman's apartment building at 7900 S. Colony Circle.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to a single unit. A woman who was inside was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was at the scene but was not needed. What sparked the fire is under investigation.