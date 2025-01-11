Man charged with beating and robbing 75-year-old man during Fort Lauderdale home invasion, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man was arrested this weekend for reportedly beating and robbing a 75-year-old man of his cash, car and bicycle during a Fort Lauderdale home invasion.

Joseph Soini BSO Corrections

Fort Lauderdale Police told CBS News Miami that they arrested Joseph Soini, 46, and charged him with grand theft auto and possessing narcotics.

On Friday around 10:25 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police was called out to the reported home invasion near 2900 Banyan St. Upon arrival, officers found the elderly man, who had been "severely beaten." Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue took him to Broward Health Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the elderly man was taking out the trash when he returned to find Soini rummaging through his belongings inside his apartment. According to police, the man confronted Soini, who then attacked him, striking him with a trophy and trying to strangle him before driving away from the scene in the man's car after taking his bike and approximately $4,000.

Then on Saturday at 1:20 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police was able to find Soini near 330 N. Federal Hwy. with assistance from the Broward Sheriff's Office's Aviation Unit. According to police, officers deployed and used a grappler to safely immobilize the stolen car, and took Soini into custody.