Man burned while fueling boat at Fort Lauderdale marina

By Allen Cone

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man was hospitalized after suffering burns while fueling a boat at a marina, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said Friday.

Personnel responded just at 7 p.m. Thursday about a flash fire behind the 15th Street Fisheries, spokesman Frank Guzman said

Firefighters located a man suffering from burns and other injuries. 

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale as a Level 1 trauma patient, Guzman said.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to try to determine a precise cause for the flash fire.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

