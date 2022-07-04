Man arrested in deaths at Palm Beach Co. home

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a West Palm Beach double murder.

Guillermo Silva, 57, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

When sheriff's deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Cherry Road on Saturday night around 9 p.m., they found the bodies of a man and a woman.

Silva was also there and taken into custody.