Man arrested in deaths at Palm Beach Co. home
FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a West Palm Beach double murder.
Guillermo Silva, 57, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
When sheriff's deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Cherry Road on Saturday night around 9 p.m., they found the bodies of a man and a woman.
Silva was also there and taken into custody.
