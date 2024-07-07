Man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman multiple times in Lauderhill

Woman stabbed multiple times by man in Lauderhill

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times in Lauderhill on Saturday evening.

Lauderhill Police told CBS News Miami that Derrick Woodard, 61, was charged with attempted murder and is currently being held at Broward Sheriff's Office Main Jail without bond.

Just before 6:15 p.m., police were called out to a reported stabbing near the 5700 block of Northwest 12th Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman inside the home suffering from "multiple stab wounds," the press release stated.

She was then transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where she is still hospitalized in critical condition.

According to the preliminary investigation, the woman and Woodard were in a relationship at the time of the incident, and an argument ensued between them moments before he stabbed her. Lauderhill Police did not specify the extent of their relationship.

The incident is still under investigation as of Sunday morning.