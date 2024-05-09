Watch CBS News
Man arrested, charged in connection to deadly Northeast Miami-Dade hit-and-run

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — Police said they have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run that left a 67-year-old woman dead on Sunday morning.

The Miami-Dade Police Department's Traffic Homicide Unit announced on Thursday that they have arrested and charged 70-year-old Earl Williams Taylor with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in the death of Madette Roche Laurent.

According to investigators, a maroon Jeep Liberty driven by Taylor was traveling south around 5:25 a.m. on Northeast 6th Avenue and approaching 149th Street. Meanwhile, Laurent was crossing 149th Street from east to west when she was struck by Taylor's car.

Police said Taylor did not stop, render aid, or call 911 when the incident happened.

Through investigative means with the assistance of an anonymous CrimeStopper tip, detectives were able to find Taylor and locate his car, which allegedly had "extensive front-end damage."

