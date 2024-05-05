Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in Golden Glades

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

GOLDEN GLADES — A woman is dead following an early Sunday morning hit-and-run in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Around 5:24 a.m., Miami-Dade Police responded to a call about a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 6th Avenue and Northeast 149th Street in Golden Glades.

According to police, an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on Northeast 6th Avenue and approaching 149th Street when a woman was trying to cross the street and was struck. The vehicle did not stop to render aid or call 911.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, they determined she was dead on the scene.

Miami-Dade Police's Traffic Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS News Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

First published on May 5, 2024 / 1:13 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.