Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in Golden Glades

GOLDEN GLADES — A woman is dead following an early Sunday morning hit-and-run in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Around 5:24 a.m., Miami-Dade Police responded to a call about a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 6th Avenue and Northeast 149th Street in Golden Glades.

According to police, an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on Northeast 6th Avenue and approaching 149th Street when a woman was trying to cross the street and was struck. The vehicle did not stop to render aid or call 911.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, they determined she was dead on the scene.

Miami-Dade Police's Traffic Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident.