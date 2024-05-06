Grieving daughter speaks out after 67-year-old mother killed by hit-and-run driver

MIAMI - A grieving Northeast Miami-Dade woman is speaking out after police say her 67-year-old mother was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday morning.

Nadege Laurent wept while speaking about her mother, Madette Roche Laurent, who police say was struck by a driver at 5:25 a.m. while crossing Northeast 6th Avenue at 149th Street.

Miami-Dade police say she was struck by a maroon-colored SUV that may have been a Liberty Jeep. They are scouring the area for surveillance video.

Laurent said her mother worked as a street vendor near the intersection, selling items including flowers and Haitian flags and memorabilia from the Caribbean.

With tears running down her face, she told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench, "That person killed my family. My sisters and brothers in Haiti, they are suffering. She has four children in Haiti. I am the only one here."

"Someone left her to die like a dog. I need somebody to help me and find that person. I need my mom back. I need that person found and I need some justice," she said.

"I can't believe that that person did such things. This is unbelievable. I need some help. My mom was the hardest-working person. She never stopped working. My mom loved children. She loved young people. She loved her family. My mom didn't deserve that to go like that in the street."

At the family home just a few blocks away from the scene of the accident, Arsene Laurent, the brother of Madette Laurent, said. "This is very sad. This is very sad. They have to catch that person. It's very sad for the family. Everyone loved her."

He said the reason that his sister was at the intersection so early on Sunday morning was that she was checking on the site where she would be selling her goods on Sunday.

Miami-Dade police say they can use some help from the public and do not have a full description to release right now of the driver or his vehicle.

Anyone with information that can help should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $5,000.