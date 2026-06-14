Man arrested after allegedly fleeing police twice in four days along U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys

A South Florida man was arrested Friday after authorities say he fled from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle along U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys, marking his second fleeing-and-eluding arrest in less than a week.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Jefry Julian Chaucanes Vasquez of Miami Gardens was taken into custody Friday evening after allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Deputies said Chaucanes Vasquez had been released from jail earlier that day following a separate arrest on June 9 involving a high-speed pursuit on U.S. 1.

The latest incident began around 5 p.m. Friday when authorities were notified that a Ford SUV had fled from a Florida Highway Patrol traffic stop near Mile Marker 83 after being stopped for reckless driving. The Sheriff's Office assisted in the response, while FHP served as the primary investigating agency. The vehicle was later stopped near Mile Marker 61, and Chaucanes Vasquez was arrested.

Investigators said Chaucanes Vasquez allegedly burglarized a vehicle in the Plantation Key Courthouse parking lot, stole an iPhone charger and then stole the Ford SUV involved in the pursuit. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office charged him with burglary of an unoccupied vehicle and theft. Additional charges were filed by the Florida Highway Patrol related to the vehicle theft and pursuit.

Authorities said Chaucanes Vasquez was previously arrested June 9 after allegedly fleeing deputies on U.S. 1 while reaching speeds of up to 125 mph. In that case, he was charged with DUI, fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, reckless driving and dangerous or excessive speeding.

No serious injuries were reported in either incident, according to authorities.

Motorcyclist also arrested after separate high-speed pursuit

In a separate incident Friday night, deputies arrested a Hialeah motorcyclist accused of fleeing law enforcement on U.S. 1 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Deivys De Jesus Garcia Aguilar was riding a sport motorcycle when deputies attempted to stop him near Mile Marker 92 around 8:36 p.m. because the motorcycle did not have a visible tag. Investigators said Garcia Aguilar fled, prompting deputies to terminate the pursuit because of the high speeds involved.

The Florida Highway Patrol later stopped the motorcycle near Mile Marker 103. Garcia Aguilar was arrested and booked into jail. The Sheriff's Office charged him with fleeing and eluding and reckless driving, while FHP filed additional charges.

Authorities said no serious injuries were reported in that incident.