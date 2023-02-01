Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accused of exposing himself in front of teen at public library

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A man is facing serious charges Wednesday after being accused of exposing and touching himself in front of a teen at a South Florida public library. 

Police said Jonathan Darcelin, 29, is accused of exposing himself to a 16-year-old girl, then touching himself in front of her.

The teen reported the incident to the Little River Branch Library manager, but Darcelin took off.

He was later arrested and is now facing several charges. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 4:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.