Man accused of exposing himself in front of teen at public library

MIAMI - A man is facing serious charges Wednesday after being accused of exposing and touching himself in front of a teen at a South Florida public library.

Police said Jonathan Darcelin, 29, is accused of exposing himself to a 16-year-old girl, then touching himself in front of her.

The teen reported the incident to the Little River Branch Library manager, but Darcelin took off.

He was later arrested and is now facing several charges.