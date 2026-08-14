Malik Willis impresses in Dolphins debut, but Miami falls to Commanders in preseason opener

Malik Willis got off to an impressive start as Miami's new quarterback, leading a 14-play, 93-yard touchdown drive before the Dolphins fell 20-7 to the Washington Commanders on Friday night in the preseason opener for both teams.

Signed as a free agent in the offseason to replace Tua Tagovailoa, Willis completed 4 of 5 passes for 43 yards on his lone series and rushed for 9 yards on two carries.

De'Von Achane also played only the opening series, capping the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. He finished with 39 yards on seven carries.

Willis' best play came on a 28-yard connection with rookie Caleb Douglas, who made a one-handed catch over cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. Washington rested nearly all of its defensive starters.

Marcus Mariota leaves with leg injury

Washington veteran backup quarterback Marcus Mariota got the start but lasted just four plays before suffering a leg injury on a non-contact play while handing the ball off to Kaytron Allen.

Mariota immediately fell to the ground and was surrounded by Washington's training staff. He eventually walked off the field under his own power and entered the blue medical tent.

The veteran emerged a few minutes later and briefly spoke on the sideline with starting quarterback Jayden Daniels and offensive coordinator David Blough before heading to the locker room.

One play before the injury, Mariota completed a 22-yard pass to Dyami Brown but was hit by linebacker Tyrel Dodson as he threw. Mariota was slow to get up before jogging to catch up with his teammates.

The Commanders held out Daniels and two dozen other healthy players.

Dolphins backups struggle as Commanders pull away

Sam Hartman replaced Mariota and had an uneven performance, completing 8 of 15 passes for 80 yards with an interception.

Miami backup Quinn Ewers also struggled, completing 1 of 8 passes for 27 yards with an interception. Dolphins third-string quarterback Cam Miller completed 3 of 11 passes and threw two interceptions.

Washington controlled the game once both teams turned to their reserves. Allen rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown, while fellow rookie Robert Henry Jr. added 75 rushing yards and a score.