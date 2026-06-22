Major overhaul planned for Broward's SW 10th Street corridor as officials aim to ease traffic congestion

For many South Florida drivers, getting off Interstate 95 onto Southwest 10th Street during rush hour can be a frustrating experience.

The heavily traveled roadway serves as a key connection between I-95 and the Sawgrass Expressway, but drivers often face miles of stop-and-go traffic and long waits at traffic signals.

"It's tough, the traffic — especially 4:30 to 5 p.m. That's a lot of traffic," said commuter Bazelais Accine.

Now, transportation officials are moving forward with a major project aimed at easing congestion along the corridor.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently released new animations showing plans for the Southwest 10th Street Connector, a project that would dramatically transform the roadway between I-95 and the Sawgrass Expressway.

Under the proposal, Southwest 10th Street would be widened to include separate commuter and local lanes. New flyover ramps connecting to I-95 would also be built, while sound barriers would be installed along both sides of the corridor to help reduce traffic noise for nearby residents.

Preliminary construction work is expected to begin soon, and officials estimate the overall project could take at least six years to complete.

According to FDOT, traffic congestion in the area is expected to worsen significantly if the connector is not built. Transportation planners say studies show growing population trends could eventually bring traffic in the corridor to a standstill during peak travel periods.

State transportation officials also say commuters could save several minutes during rush-hour trips once the project is complete.

Not everyone is convinced the project will be beneficial.

Addie Richardson, who works at a mobility store located along Southwest 10th Street, said her business plans to leave the corridor when its lease expires later this year.

"We work with disabled people who have access issues, and the construction will hurt the business," Richardson said.

Residents and business owners will have an opportunity to learn more about the project during a community meeting hosted by the City of Deerfield Beach on Thursday.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Johnny L. Tigner Community Center.

FDOT officials say public feedback will continue to play a role as the project moves through future phases of development.