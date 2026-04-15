Major delays reported in Miami after crash on I-95 south Wednesday morning

The Wednesday morning commute turned into a nightmare for hundreds of drivers in Miami after a crash on Interstate 95 south.

Few details have been released, but the crash was reported in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near SR 836.

The ramp to Interstate 395 toward Biscayne Boulevard remains open, which eventually leads to the MacArthur Causeway and Miami Beach.

Delays have been building, and have so far extended into northwest Miami-Dade.

SR 112 and Interstate-195 are the alternates to go east or west. But before you approach the area, and you're coming from Broward County, like Miami Gardens or Hollywood through the Golden Glades, drivers should take Route 441 onto 27th Avenue.