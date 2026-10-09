Nearly 20 years after Luis Leon Jr. was gunned down in Miami-Dade, his mother is still fighting for answers

Nearly two decades after her son was gunned down in southwest Miami-Dade, a grieving mother is renewing her plea for help and says she will never give up until his killing is solved.

As tears fell, Tracy Brown told CBS News Miami that she wants justice for her son, Luis Leon Jr.

"Luis was a special child. He was loving. He always tried to help people," Brown said. "He wasn't an angel, but he was my child. He didn't deserve to die the way he did."

Brown said she works every day to keep her son's memory alive.

"Every day, every day I keep his name alive. Every day I post something on Facebook," she said. "I want people to remember my child."

Brown spoke with CBS News Miami at the apartment complex near Southwest 137th Avenue and 268th Street where authorities say the 23-year-old was killed. The complex, formerly known as the Villages of Naranja, is now called Malibu Gardens.

Luis Leon Jr. was shot and killed in Miami-Dade in 2007

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has previously passed out flyers there asking for the public's help. Detectives say Leon was shot multiple times on the night of April 17, 2007.

"I feel like it's been 19 and a half years, and people know what happened in 2007," Brown said. "Their hearts ought to be softer by now to say such and such did this. It would mean everything to me to find out who did this. It has been a long road."

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Detective Juan Segovia told CBS News Miami that Leon had been speaking with several people before the shooting, but investigators still do not know exactly what led to his death.

"There were two to four people he was having a conversation with. As to how many suspects there were, we cannot tell," Segovia said. "Nobody on the scene ever came forward and spoke with us. We have gotten rumors of gambling and possible drug transactions to a dispute, so we do not know exactly why he got shot."

Segovia said detectives are still searching for the lead that could break the case.

"We know for a fact there were at least 50 people in the courtyard, so this is one of those cases where it is almost impossible to bring closure to the family unless someone does the right thing and someone picks up the phone or sends us a tip and leads us the right way in our investigation," he said.

Detectives seek new leads in Luis Leon Jr. murder case

Segovia said investigators have not given up on finding Leon's killer.

"That's all we ever ask for, is that someone gives us one tip that's going to give us some direction and allows us to work the case," he said. "We never give up on these homicide cases, as there is no statute of limitations. There is a whole slew of families left behind in these cases who want answers and closure, and we are not giving up."

Brown said she hopes someone who knows what happened will finally come forward.

"I was raised around here, and I am asking, please help me. Please help me get justice for Luis," Brown said. "I miss my son so much, and I lost my mom, and she loved this boy so much, and she raised him with me. Please help me solve this case. It has been almost 20 years now, and I am still fighting for justice. I am still fighting for my Luis."

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information in the case.