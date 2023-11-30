Local artist has message for whoever took down creations in Wynwood

Local artist has message for whomever took down creations in Wynwood

WYNWOOD — For those who live in Wynwood, Michael Addis needs no introduction.

He's the face behind the Wynwood faces.

"It's great," said Addis.

We told you about Addis about a month ago, showcasing his intricate faces he sculpts and paints throughout Miami's Art District.

For Addis, art is his saving grace. It helps keep him sober.

"I was on the street for 20-something years smoking crack. I just decided this is no way to live. Now that God has blessed me, I go to work, and so that's why I'm out here doing this," said Addis.

But on Thanksgiving, Addis says he found out that someone ripped down about 12 of his faces, leaving the pole they were once plastered upon bare.

"Man, I almost dropped to my knees and cried," said Addis.

Addis is dumbfounded by why someone would take away his art because it's the pride and joy of his life.

"As long as an artist doesn't bother anybody physically, mentally or their property or their money — they should not touch them," said Addis.

But Addis says he's turning the other cheek.

"I'm just going to keep on going, doing my faces. So, if you want to rip them down, keep it up, I don't care I will still make faces. So, enjoy yourself, buddy," said Addis.

We reached out to security for video about the incident, as well as, management with Wynwood Walls and have not heard back.