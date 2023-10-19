Wynwood man uses his art to keep himself sober and make his community more beautiful

WYNWOOD — As you're making your way through Wynwood admiring the intricate murals, you may very well run into artist Michael Addis, who's 70 years young.

When you see Addis, he'll likely have his tools in hand, immersed in his work, carving out his latest vision on street posts and palm trees.

"I feel like it's just me, my art, and God," Addis said.

Addis is the face behind the Wynwood Faces.

There are dozens of faces throughout the neighborhood, donning different expressions that capture passersby. Using a homemade putty out of shredded paper, water, soap and ash, Addis turns his vision into reality. But, art didn't start as a hobby.

"In the beginning though, I did it for a hustle," Addis said.

A hustle to support his addiction to crack cocaine.

Addis struggled with addiction and homelessness for more than twenty years, using his art as a way to earn money on the streets. The thought of his struggles floods him with emotions.

"I don't even know why I'm here," Addis said.

But he is, and he credits his passion for art for keeping him alive.

"My art is God's given gift to keep me right and to share my need to be here," Addis said.

Back in 2011, Addis entered recovery at Better Way, and he's been sober ever since.

"You need support, and I have it at Better Way," he said.

So, as you're strolling through Wynwood and admiring the scenery, take a moment to check out the work of Michael Addis, who found a way through addiction with art.

"I do believe, that I can do anything…with my art," Addis said.