Living Large: 5718 North Bay Road, a luxury home on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH — It's the ultimate in modern luxury here at 5718 North Bay Road on Miami Beach.

The spacious, contemporary, three-story waterfront home -- that includes a rooftop party space -- has 7,700 square feet of living space.

Realtor David Hunt Solomon of Berkshire Hathaway has our tour.

"You have seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and then we also have the dry house across the street but that's for a later time," Solomon said. "We'll discuss it."

What he means is the sky-high price tag on this house, which we'll reveal later, also includes a four-bedroom home on a dry lot just across the street.

But, we'll stay focused on the waterfront home and the large living area, dining room and bar.

"It's a beautiful back-lit bar with beautiful marble," he said. "We have a big cooler on the opposite side so the temperature controls it on that side."

The big, open kitchen has a cook-top actually built into the marble countertop.

Everything is new and state of the art.

"The idea was not to make it feel like a spec home," Solomon said. "This is a custom home that's actually built for someone. So, he put his flavor and taste on the things that he wanted."

But, it's the outside with its wide waterfront views that's simply breathtaking.

"So when the weather is beautiful, like it is today, you can open up the sliding glass doors," he said, opening the doors.

"And the outside comes in," said CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo, walking outside.

There's the overized infinity edged pool with spa and a fully stocked outdoor barbecue kitchen and a large viewing platform boat dock.

"The idea is you can bring a dining room table out on the dock here as well and you have a place to sit and eat," Solomon said.

It's a postcard shot from any angle.

Back inside a fully stocked saltwater fish tank sits under the staircase .

"The prize piece, besides the coral, are the stingrays," Solomon said. "There's actually two of them. Here he comes on cue."

Solomon said these days, the number of clients who can afford these ultra high-end luxury homes here in South Florida are growing in numbers.

"A couple of years back before Covid, you would have maybe one buyer that could afford a $100,000,000 house per year," Solomon said. "Now, you'll have 15 to 20 of those a year, so that's what has really changed."

They walk up the Guggenheim-inspired staircase to the second floor, which has seven bedrooms. The beautiful primary suite has balcony out to the wide-open bay views. The master bath has a big window that overlooks the bedroom, but then it doesn't.

Solomon showed off how the bathroom window facing the bedroom goes dark for privacy with a flip of a switch, and then switches it back and you can see the bedroom again.

"So, if you're in the room you can have privacy or exhibition- privacy and then exhibition," he said.

5718 North Bay Road is for sale, turn-key, with all the furnishings included. It's priced at $76,500.000.

For more information, click here.