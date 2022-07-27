Live it up if you hit the Mega Millions jackpot

MIAMI - It's great to dream and Americans have millions of reasons to believe that just maybe a little ticket could change their lives.

Since no one won the Mega Millions $830 million jackpot after Tuesday's drawing, it's now at more than a billion dollars for Friday's drawing with a one-time cash payout of about $602 million.

There are so many ways to live large here in Miami, that it's hard to pick just one. We checked around and came up with a few ways you could spend some of that money if you won.

You're definitely going to want to travel in style so why not get a private jet? The Gulfstream G800 pulls out all the stops. Since you'll be a jet setter now you don't have any time to waste. That will run you about $72 million dollars.

How about an eight-bedroom, seven-bathroom 12,292 square foot home in Coral Gables? It's the most expensive home listed right now in the Gables. It runs about $39 million so you would still have a lot of money left over.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

That means you have a better chance of getting struck by lightning. Those odds are one in 12,000 according to the National Weather Service.

Better odds of being killed by an asteroid impact at one in about 74 million according to Economist magazine. Your chances are better at achieving sainthood at 1 in 20 million. You even have better odds at dating a supermodel at about 1 in 88,000.