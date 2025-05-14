Lionel Messi mania hits California as Inter Miami faces San Jose Earthquakes

Excitement is building on the West Coast as soccer superstar Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami squad is set to face the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night.

All week, fans have camped out at Santana Row in San Jose, where the team is staying.

In a scene reminiscent of the recent introduction of Pope Leo XIV at St. Peter's Square, Messi emerged from his balcony Tuesday and waved to the cheering crowd below. The soccer legend received more cheers as he and his teammates boarded a bus to practice.

"He's the soccer pope. In the balcony just saying hi to all the fans below him was something incredible to see," said Favian Renkel. "This is a big deal. This is a guy who never comes to the Bay Area. He hasn't been here in 10 years almost."

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi seen at Santana Row in San Jose ahead of a matchup between Inter Miami and the San Jose Earthquakes, May 13, 2025. CBS

Renkel is a Bay Area-based soccer write who has been covering every step of Messi's journey to San Jose, his only stop in California this season.

"I mean, if you look at Tom Brady's following, you look at LeBron James, Steph Curry, Ohtani's - really, if you put them all together, they're still not going to touch Lionel Messi's following," he told CBS News Bay Area

America is still catching up to the world in its obsession with soccer, the most popular sport globally. But hundreds of soccer and Messi fans traveled to San Jose, some who went to great lengths just for a chance at glimpsing the soccer legend.

"Oh yeah, we're skipping psychics class to be here right now. Hopefully my teacher understands," said Arjun, a student who did not give his last name.

Lyndon, another student, said, "I'm skipping math class for this. So, Ms. Benson if you're watching this, I'm really sorry but I hope you understand."

Wednesday's highly-anticipated soccer match at PayPal Park is a sign of things to come in San Jose, according to Mayor Matt Mahan.

The city hopes to take advantage of the excitement around the World Cup next year, in which Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara is one of the venues.

"Downtown San Jose should be known as a destination, as Silicon Valley's urban center. A place where we can provide more housing, more jobs, more entertainment, more things to do," Mahan told CBS News Bay Area. "And it's great to see our city's on that path with this opportunity. To host one of the world's greatest legends of all time is an incredible honor and opportunity."

Renkel said, "This is like catching Halley's Comet. It's so odd that Messi even comes to the West Coast. There was a time last year, when Miami had to play Vancouver and he didn't even travel…. So him making an appearance here is something that we shouldn't take for granted and we should definitely catch a glimpse of him playing, or even if you have a chance to pass by the hotel and say hi to him."

The match between Inter Miami and San Jose is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Pacific. Earthquakes officials said single game tickets are sold out as of Monday. Meanwhile, limited season tickets that include Wednesday's match were still available.