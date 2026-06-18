Lionel Messi's family says Jorge Messi is receiving medical treatment, asks for "humanity"

Lionel Messi's father is undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed illness, and his family on Thursday asked the media for "humanity" amid rumors about Jorge Messi's health as his son competes in the World Cup.

"Jorge is going through a health situation," the Messi family said in a statement.

The family did not disclose the illness affecting Jorge Messi, 68.

"He is currently under medical observation, recovering and progressing favorably within his current condition," the statement said.

File image. Jorge Messi, father and agent of Lionel Messi - holding his son's trophy of 'Best player of the World Cup - following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

After Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria in its opening World Cup match, Lionel Messi said he was dealing with a difficult personal situation but did not provide further details.

The statement, released through Messi's media office, came the same day reports falsely claiming Jorge Messi had died circulated in Argentina.

"At times like these, we ask for responsibility, prudence and humanity," the family said. "A person's health and the peace of mind of their loved ones should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media interest."

The statement said the family would communicate any further developments regarding Jorge Messi's condition.