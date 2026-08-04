South Florida daycare teacher arrested and fired after video shows her shaking 2-year-old boy by the neck

A Homestead teacher accused of shaking a 2-year-old student by the neck went to jail and lost her job Tuesday.

Beatriz Gomez-Hurtado worked at Lincoln-Marti School and Childcare Center until Tuesday. School administrators fired Gomez-Hurtado after seeing video of the alleged attack in a classroom Monday morning.

A 2-year-old boy in Gomez-Hurtado's class misbehaved, investigators said. She reprimanded the child, but he then laid on the ground and had a temper tantrum, according to arrest records.

Gomez-Hurtado pulled the child up by the wrist, put both hands around his neck and face, and shook the 2-year-old back and forth before putting him in a time-out, arrest records said.

"That's her," said Nesha Evans, a parent whose son attended the school but was not the victim.

Evans said her 3-year-old was afraid of Gomez-Hurtado. "Anytime he sees her, he'll scream," Evans said. "Anytime we get in front of the school, he'll scream. He'll just say no, no, the teacher. The security guards try to hold him."

Security calmed Evans' son, she said. However, Evans saw enough to move her child to another school.

In the criminal case, former teacher Gomez-Hurtado faces one count of child abuse with no great bodily harm.

The school issued a statement to CBS News Miami, saying that the Lincoln-Martí director immediately contacted the child's mother after an employee reported that he had a mark on his neck and showed her video footage of the incident.

"Upon viewing the footage, the Director immediately removed the employee from the classroom and campus, notified Lincoln-Mаrtí's administrative office, and terminated her employment. Lincoln-Mаrtí then promptly reported the incident to the Florida Abuse Hotline. When the child's mother arrived, the director showed her the video. The police were notified. Lincoln-Mаrtí is cooperating fully with the police and DCF and will continue to cooperate with all appropriate authorities," Demetrio Pérez, the owner of the school, wrote in the statement.

Pérez went on to say that they will not discuss the incident as the investigation continues. The statement ended with praise for the director for acting "decisively" and following "reporting and child-protection procedures."