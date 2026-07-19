LeBron James' photo-matched Miami Heat jersey from record-setting 2014 game heads to auction with $50,000 estimate
A game-worn Miami Heat jersey worn by LeBron James during a historic milestone in his career is heading to auction, with bidding expected to top $50,000.
The black Miami Heat away jersey was worn by James on April 12, 2014, during Miami's final regular-season game of the 2013-14 season. The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Miami Heat 98-85, but James finished the game with a record 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
The performance marked James' 10th consecutive NBA season averaging at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists, breaking a record previously held by Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson, who accomplished the feat nine times.
James has since extended that streak to 20 consecutive seasons, a mark no other player in NBA history has matched. Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant each reached the 25-5-5 benchmark eight times during their careers.
According to Infinite Auctions, the jersey has been authenticated and photo-matched by NBA/MeiGray. It features tackle-twill lettering and numbering, an NBA Logoman on the chest and Adidas sizing tags. The jersey is also serial-numbered and includes the game date handwritten in black ink.
The online auction is scheduled to close Saturday, July 25.
The auction house noted that another game-worn LeBron James Miami Heat jersey recently sold at Sotheby's for an all-in price of $156,000, including the buyer's premium.
"Infinite Auctions is proud to bring collectors this historic artifact that captures a defining moment in LeBron James' legendary career," Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. and Infinite Auctions, said in a statement. "This jersey represents not only exceptional game-worn provenance but also a milestone that strengthens LeBron's case as one of the greatest all-around players in NBA history."
James spent four seasons with the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014, helping the franchise win back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013 while earning two league MVP awards. He returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers after the 2013-14 season before later joining the Los Angeles Lakers.
The jersey is being offered through Infinite Auctions, an online sports memorabilia auction platform.