LeBron James' photo-matched Miami Heat jersey from record-setting 2014 game heads to auction with $50,000 estimate

A game-worn Miami Heat jersey worn by LeBron James during a historic milestone in his career is heading to auction, with bidding expected to top $50,000.

The black Miami Heat away jersey was worn by James on April 12, 2014, during Miami's final regular-season game of the 2013-14 season. The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Miami Heat 98-85, but James finished the game with a record 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The performance marked James' 10th consecutive NBA season averaging at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists, breaking a record previously held by Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson, who accomplished the feat nine times.

The historic jersey worn on the night LeBron cemented his legacy. Infinite Auctions

James has since extended that streak to 20 consecutive seasons, a mark no other player in NBA history has matched. Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant each reached the 25-5-5 benchmark eight times during their careers.

According to Infinite Auctions, the jersey has been authenticated and photo-matched by NBA/MeiGray. It features tackle-twill lettering and numbering, an NBA Logoman on the chest and Adidas sizing tags. The jersey is also serial-numbered and includes the game date handwritten in black ink.

The online auction is scheduled to close Saturday, July 25.

The auction house noted that another game-worn LeBron James Miami Heat jersey recently sold at Sotheby's for an all-in price of $156,000, including the buyer's premium.

"Infinite Auctions is proud to bring collectors this historic artifact that captures a defining moment in LeBron James' legendary career," Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. and Infinite Auctions, said in a statement. "This jersey represents not only exceptional game-worn provenance but also a milestone that strengthens LeBron's case as one of the greatest all-around players in NBA history."

James spent four seasons with the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014, helping the franchise win back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013 while earning two league MVP awards. He returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers after the 2013-14 season before later joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

The jersey is being offered through Infinite Auctions, an online sports memorabilia auction platform.