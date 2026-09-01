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Lauderhill vice mayor arrested on battery, witness tampering charges; bonded out of jail, officials say

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Larry Seward
Larry Seward
Larry Seward
Larry Seward joined CBS Miami in February 2023. He brings to South Florida more than a decade of experience telling stories.
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Larry Seward

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Lauderhill Vice Mayor and District 4 City Commissioner Richard Campbell bonded out of jail after he was arrested Monday on misdemeanor simple battery and felony witness tampering charges, officials said.

The arrest occurred hours before a scheduled city commission meeting. Authorities allege that four weeks ago, Campbell placed his hands on a woman at his home at 2:30 a.m. and subsequently spent 26 days attempting to intimidate the alleged victim into withholding information from an official investigation.

Lauderhill's vice mayor posts bond after appearing in court for battery charge 01:44


Campbell's attorney, Eric Schwartzenreich, denied the allegations during a bond hearing Tuesday morning, characterizing the legal action as "political persecution" as Campbell campaigns to retain his seat.

"We deny these allegations," Schwartzenreich told a Miami-Dade County judge. "We refuted them and I bring it up because I just want to make it clear that it's our intention to fight each and every one of these allegations".

A judge set Campbell's bond at $7,500. Campbell posted the bond and was released with orders to maintain distance from the alleged victim.

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