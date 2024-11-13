Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping of 13-year-old Lauderhill girl

LAUDERHILL - Police are asking for the public's assistance about an attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl last month in Lauderhill.

Police said Wednesday a man grabbed the girl around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 near the 5000 block of Northwest 18th Court.

"We are actively working to investigate and identify the responsible individual," Lt. Antonio Gonzalez said.

Attempted abduction in Lauderhill on Oct. 7, 2024

The victim told CBS News Miami, "I was screaming at him and saying, let me go, what are you doing?" the victim said. "So, then a neighbor came out of their house and said something to him, so he dropped me on the floor and ran away back to the car, I believe."

"My daughter ran to me at my room and told me somebody tried to kidnap her," said the victim's mom. "I did not really get it the second she said it, but when I looked at her, she is not playing. Somebody did, I look at her feet, I saw her socks over her shoes, oh, my God, something happened," she added.

The suspect is described as thin with a short haircut who was wearing a yellow shirt and red shorts.

The person is on surveillance running westbound on Northwest 18th Court from Northwest 49th Avenue toward the victim.

He then approached her from behind and grabbed her right ankle, Gonzalez said. He began to pull her, causing her to fall to the ground, the spokesperson said.

The suspect then fled eastbound back toward Northwest 49th Avenue.

The victim was able to escape unharmed by yelling and fighting off the subject "but we need the public's help to ensure that the individual responsible is held accountable," Gonzalez said.

People who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident, recognizes the suspect from the description or have any other relevant information are asked to come forward.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Broward Crime Stopper (954-493-8477) or by contacting The Lauderhill Police Department (954- 497-4700).