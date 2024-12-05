Lauderhill Police rescue 3-year-old girl who ran into lake at 1 a.m.

LAUDERHILL - Officers rescued a 3-year-old girl who had gone into a lake early Thursday from her home.

At approximately 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a child running into a lake near a parking lot at 6200 S. Falls Circle Drive.

Police said a good Samaritan had observed the child went into cold water and called for assistance.

Officers Ivan Perez and Nicholas Colon, and Sgt. Joseph Nistor arrived on the scene and learned the child was submerged in the lake with water reaching her waist.

Nistor entered the water "fully aware of potential hazards and reached the child," according to Lt. Antonio Gonzalez. Nistor safely removed her from the water and handed her to Perez.

During the rescue, Nistor became stuck in the muddy lake bed.

Perez and Colon pulled him from the mud.

Shortly after the rescue, the child's mother arrived on the scene. It was determined that the child had wandered off.

Fire Rescue personnel responded, and as a precaution, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents.

"The recent incident at 6200 S Falls Circle Drive serves as a critical reminder of the importance of safeguarding our children, especially near bodies of water," police Chief Constance Stanley said. "Thanks to the swift and courageous actions of our officers, a young child was rescued from a potentially tragic situation. While we are grateful for this positive outcome, it highlights a situation that could have been prevented with increased awareness and precautionary measures."

Water safety tips from Lauderhill Police

1. Always supervise young children: Never leave children unattended near lakes, rivers, pools or any water sources, even for a moment. Accidents can happen quickly and silently.

2. Secure your environment: If you live near a body of water, ensure fences, locks or other barriers are in place to prevent unsupervised access.

3. Teach water safety early: Enroll your children in swimming lessons and educate them about the dangers of water. Even young children can learn basic water safety skills.

4. Be aware of special needs: If a child has Autism or other conditions that may affect their ability to recognize danger, take additional precautions. Non-verbal children, in particular, may have difficulty calling for help.

5. Communicate with your neighbors: Build a network of support within your community. Neighbors can serve as an extra set of eyes to help watch for children who may wander.

"Our officers are committed to serving and protecting this community, but safety starts at home," Stanley said. "Let's work together to prevent accidents and ensure the well-being of all our children."