Lauderhill names 3 finalists for police chief as city plans to cut leadership budget by $250,000

The City of Lauderhill is nearing the appointment of a new police chief — a transition planned under the smallest leadership budget the department has seen in years.

According to the city's proposed 2027 budget, the Lauderhill Police Department plans to eliminate one position from its leadership team and reduce premium pay by more than 75%.

"Some of the reductions that we have related to police are tied to salary and benefits as well as one less command staff position," City Manager Kennie Hobbs Jr. said.

The city has identified three finalists for the position: Easton McDonald of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; City of Miami Police Commander Richard Perez; and North Miami Police Assistant Chief Angel Rivera.

The finalists are scheduled to meet individually with city leadership on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Residents are invited to meet the candidates during a community breakfast at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the Ken Thurston Community Center.

The new chief will replace Chief Constance Stanley, who is retiring this fall after 32 years of service, including more than a decade leading the department.

"I'll make sure I impress upon the incoming chief the things that have worked for us," Stanley said.

Stanley credited her strategy of building strong relationships between officers and the community. She also pointed to a decline in violent crime in Lauderhill, part of a broader regional trend reported by the FBI.

The proposed leadership budget is nearly $250,000 less than current spending. Hobbs said the cut fits within a smaller overall city budget and is still enough to bring in new leadership.

Chris Acosta, a resident for five years, expressed optimism that crime will continue to decrease regardless of budget adjustments or the new administration.

"Keep up the good work that the community is doing," Acosta said. "The new chief just has to follow up with the community."

Stanley pointed to technology investments — like license plate readers — as key to solving crimes. The department is also requesting the addition of drones to its investigative tools.

Whoever takes over will face rising public safety expectations with less money to spend in key parts of the budget.