5 hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Lauderhill on Saturday, officials say

Multiple people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Lauderhill on Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The accident occurred on West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 34th Avenue and involved a total of six vehicles, according to the Lauderhill Fire Department.

Five people were transported to various hospitals from this crash. They all have minor injuries, according to Lauderhill Fire.

Three of the patients were transported to Plantation's Freestanding Emergency Department, and the other two were transported to Broward Health.

No additional information was released, including the cause of this crash. CBS News Miami has reached out to the Lauderhill Police Department, and we're awaiting their response.