Lauderhill girl reunites with first responders who helped save her life after near drowning

MIAMI - A Lauderhill girl is thanking God for a second chance at life after nearly drowning. On Wednesday, she was reunited with the heroes who had a hand in saving her.

It was a reunion that every first responder wishes for, as 9-year-old Arihanna and her family met face to face with the men and women who jumped into action to revive her after nearly drowning.

"I feel like a miracle," said the little girl.

Arihanna Graham is giving thanks to God after a scary close call back on May 12.

Wednesday she was reunited with the officers, firefighters and a dispatcher who played a hand in her timely rescue.

"It doesn't happen every day, but when you see something like this it's so rewarding to see you and your family happy. We are definitely honored. And I'm happy for you," said a Lauderhill firefighter.

"It's just one of those things it's hard to speak on because it's a child. I have a child myself," said a Lauderhill police officer.

The first responders did not take all the credit.

They say her uncle, who performed CPR until they got there, saved her life.

"It was a natural impulsive reaction. I just did what I had to do. Like I said it was in slow motion. I ain't think twice about it," said Joseph Miller, Arihanna's uncle.

Arihanna was on a hospital ventilator for about two weeks.

Her mom said doctors told her they didn't think she was going to make it.

"She was just with me a couple of hours before Just to see that. That's why I feel like the situation is bigger than just her. I think it was a situation that happened to open up the eyes of every parent that has a child. Just hug them," said Chekesha Graham, Arihanna's mom.

Arihanna was given gifts and free swim lessons.

The city of Lauderhill is urging all parents to have their children take swimming classes ahead of summer.