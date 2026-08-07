1 man dead, suspect unknown after a shooting at a Broward neighborhood, police say

A man is dead after a shooting in a Lauderhill neighborhood on Friday afternoon, police said.

According to Lauderhill police, officers responded to a reported shooting call at the 1500 block of 33rd Avenue and found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Aerial footage on the scene from Chopper 4 showed a pool of blood at the front driveway of a home as police investigate.

Aerial footage from Chopper 4 shows the active scene of a fatal shooting at a Lauderhill neighborhood on Friday August 7, 2026

Police say that the motive is currently unknown and there are no known suspects.

No further information was released, as the investigation remains open and active.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700.