Broward officials recovers man's body from water after drowning, police say

Police are investigating after a man was found dead underwater Saturday afternoon in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police said that officers responded to the 5600 block of Enclave Place at around 5:19 p.m. in reference to a drowning. Family members reported that the man had been underwater for a period of time before they arrived.

Officers conducted a search in the water to locate him, but they were not able to find him at first. Lauderhill Fire Rescue and Sunrise Police Department Dive Team joined the search and were able to locate the man, removing him from the water.

Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, with the police department's Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigators responding to the case.

No additional information, including the man's identity, has been released.