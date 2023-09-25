One dead in Lauderhill triple shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE - One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a late-night shooting in Lauderhill.
According to police, just before 11 p.m., they got a 911 call from a man who said he had been shot. Officers found the man, who had wounds to his arm and leg, at the rear of a building in the 5000 block of N University Drive.
He said the shooting happened about two blocks over in the parking lot of a shopping center on N University Drive near Commercial Boulevard. There police found the body of a second man who had been shot multiple times.
A woman later arrived at Florida Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her leg. Both the surviving man and woman were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.
Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
for more features.