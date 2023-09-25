One dead in Lauderhill triple shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a late-night shooting in Lauderhill.

According to police, just before 11 p.m., they got a 911 call from a man who said he had been shot. Officers found the man, who had wounds to his arm and leg, at the rear of a building in the 5000 block of N University Drive.

He said the shooting happened about two blocks over in the parking lot of a shopping center on N University Drive near Commercial Boulevard. There police found the body of a second man who had been shot multiple times.

A woman later arrived at Florida Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her leg. Both the surviving man and woman were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting.